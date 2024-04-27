Caltrans District 5 to host worker memorial ceremony

– Caltrans District 5 will hold its 34th annual Worker Memorial Ceremony on the front lawn of the Caltrans District Office at 50 Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 10 a.m.

“This annual ceremony allows us to fondly remember our fallen highway workers who were committed to maintaining an efficient state highway system for the people of California. We take this time to honor their memory and remind the public to drive carefully when traveling through our work zones,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades.

The program will include Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades, Caltrans District 5 Deputy Director Sara von Schwind, California Highway Patrol Commander L.D. Maples, and keynote speaker Bill McGowan, Vice President of Granite Construction.

Since 1921, 193 Caltrans employees have been killed on the job, including eight in District 5. One of the biggest hazards for workers is motorists who do not exercise caution while driving through highway work zones. Caltrans reminds everyone to “Be Work Zone Alert!”

For more information, the public may visit the Caltrans Worker Memorial and Worker Safety webpage at https://dot.ca.gov/programs/public-affairs/workers-memorial-safety.

