Caltrans implementing full overnight closures of Highway 101 North 

Posted: 6:47 am, July 14, 2021

Highway 101 repair project in Atascadero continues with overnight highway, lane closures

Northbound lanes will be closed overnight between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

-Caltrans is implementing three full overnight closures of the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Atascadero through Thursday of this week.

The construction site is located just north of the Highway 58 and 101 interchange. The northbound lanes of Highway 101 will be closed overnight between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Thursday. Reports say that the project will level the slope near the shoulder of the highway, and the ridge along the road will be smoothed down.

