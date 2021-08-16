Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Caltrans offering series of contracting and procurement training courses 

Posted: 5:03 am, August 16, 2021 by News Staff

–Interested in working with Caltrans? The California Department of Transportation is launching a new series of contracting and procurement training courses called “Paving Your Road to Success with Caltrans.”

Webinar topics include:

  • Aug.18 Know Your Small Business Resources, 9:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 26 Bonding, Estimation & Labor Compliance for Subcontractors, 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 2 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification, 11:30 a.m.
  • Sept. 8 Selling Goods and Services to Caltrans, 11 a.m.
  • Sept.14 Understanding Small Business Program Codes, 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 23 Understanding Caltrans Procurement and Service Contracts, 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 28 How to Make Your Certification Work for You, 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 6 How to Market Your Firm to Construction Primes, 1 p.m.

 

Caltrans would like to encourage anyone to attend who may find this training valuable. To register for any topic,  visit https://tinyurl.com/CTsuccess21.

Comments

