Caltrans offering series of contracting and procurement training courses

Caltrans invites public to ‘pave their road to success’

–Interested in working with Caltrans? The California Department of Transportation is launching a new series of contracting and procurement training courses called “Paving Your Road to Success with Caltrans.”

Webinar topics include:

Aug.18 Know Your Small Business Resources, 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 26 Bonding, Estimation & Labor Compliance for Subcontractors, 10 a.m.

Sept. 2 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 8 Selling Goods and Services to Caltrans, 11 a.m.

Sept.14 Understanding Small Business Program Codes, 10 a.m.

Sept. 23 Understanding Caltrans Procurement and Service Contracts, 10 a.m.

Sept. 28 How to Make Your Certification Work for You, 10 a.m.

Oct. 6 How to Market Your Firm to Construction Primes, 1 p.m.

Caltrans would like to encourage anyone to attend who may find this training valuable. To register for any topic, visit https://tinyurl.com/CTsuccess21.

