Caltrans offering series of contracting and procurement training courses 

Caltrans invites public to ‘pave their road to success’
–Interested in working with Caltrans? The California Department of Transportation is launching a new series of contracting and procurement training courses called “Paving Your Road to Success with Caltrans.”
Webinar topics include:
- Aug.18 Know Your Small Business Resources, 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 26 Bonding, Estimation & Labor Compliance for Subcontractors, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 2 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification, 11:30 a.m.
- Sept. 8 Selling Goods and Services to Caltrans, 11 a.m.
- Sept.14 Understanding Small Business Program Codes, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 23 Understanding Caltrans Procurement and Service Contracts, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 28 How to Make Your Certification Work for You, 10 a.m.
- Oct. 6 How to Market Your Firm to Construction Primes, 1 p.m.
Caltrans would like to encourage anyone to attend who may find this training valuable. To register for any topic, visit https://tinyurl.com/CTsuccess21.