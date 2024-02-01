Significant amounts of rainfall in the forecast starting again Saturday

Public reminded to drive safely during rain storms

– An additional .04 inches of rain is expected today in Paso Robles, followed by partly cloudy skies on Friday, and the chance of significant rain returning starting Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, Paso Robles measured 1.19 inches of rain, bringing the season total to 11.14 inches.

Click here for a 10-day weather forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Caltrans is reminding everyone to drive safely during storm activity expected on the Central Coast this week.

The public can do a few simple things during the next round of expected storm activity:

Reduce your speed in wet driving conditions especially when Caltrans workers, law enforcement or tow truck drivers are near the roadway.

Never drive through moving water if you are unable to see the ground; your vehicle could be swept off the road.

Be aware of electronic message boards and other road signs alerting the public of changing road conditions, lane closures or detours.

Make sure that your vehicle is in good working order. This includes the condition of your brakes, windshield wiper blades and tires.

Inspect your head and taillights to ensure that they are working properly so that you have maximum visibility on the highway.

Call 911 if you see any hazards/incidents on the highway.

The Caltrans “QuickMap” provides real time traveler information at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

The public may view traffic conditions on the state highway system by viewing the Caltrans network of roadside traffic cameras at: http://video.dot.ca.gov/

Caltrans District 5 Planned Lane Closure website: https://lcswebreports.dot.ca.gov/searchdistricts?district=5

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5 and Threads at: caltrans_d5

Share To Social Media