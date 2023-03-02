Caltrans to begin Highway 1 street improvement project

Major repair project will span nearly seven miles in South County

– Caltrans is set to commence a $13 million construction project on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County. The major improvement project will span nearly seven miles, from the US 101 Interchange at State Route 1/Mattie Road in north Pismo Beach, through Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, and Oceano, and end just south of Valley Road near Gracia Way.

Funding for the project includes $11.4 million in federal funds and $1.6 million from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, also known as Senate Bill (SB) 1. CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria will serve as the contractor for the project.

The project will encompass resurfacing of the road, construction of new concrete retaining walls, rehabilitation of bridges, and safety improvements. Additionally, it will feature new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems, including at the intersection of SR 1 and Pier Avenue.

The project is expected to improve safety and travel experiences for all travelers, including pedestrians and bicyclists, along the stretch of road. Scott Eades, Caltrans District 5 Director, remarked on the project, stating, “This project will enhance safety and provide a better experience for all travelers, including pedestrians and bicyclists along this stretch of road.”

Construction is slated to commence on March 16 and will require shoulder and lane closures during overnight hours from 8 pm to 6 am, with delays not expected to surpass 20 minutes. However, travelers should expect a full road closure of Highway 1 during the day and night for nearly three months from Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano. Exact dates and detour routes will be announced at a later time.

Following the project’s anticipated completion in November 2023, one year will be dedicated to plant establishment. SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually, with funds distributed between state and local agencies. Road projects move through this funding allocation process.

For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

