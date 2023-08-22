Cambria Center for the Arts hosting fundraiser

Fundraiser to support the center’s expanding services

– The Cambria Center for the Arts is hosting its final fundraiser of the summer—an afternoon reception with art, food, and wine at a private residence on over 200 feet of ocean frontage in Cambria.

This special fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75. All proceeds help expand the center’s mission of supporting the arts throughout the Cambria and San Simeon area.

Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy this rarely-seen, private seaside home during a lively, early evening gathering that celebrates all the arts. The event features wine from Harmony Cellars and Cutruzzola Winery; food courses from local restaurants like Harmony Café, Linn’s, Madeline’s, Moonstone Beach Bar and Grill, and others—all while live music provides a backdrop.

The program heads for the center’s programs in art, theater, film, and learning will be on hand to provide details about upcoming activities and plans. Guests can participate in interactive demos from the learning branch, view an award-winning film from this year’s film festival, watch painters at work, and enjoy the sunset.

The event includes an on-site raffle. In addition, anyone can support the event by bidding in an online auction for a variety of experiences and gift packages. The online auction will go live Sunday, Sept. 17, and close at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. All auction items will be on display during the event. Winning bids can be picked up at the event or the following day at the Cambria Center for the Arts.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to cambriaarts.org. Location details will be provided when tickets are purchased.

