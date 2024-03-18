Cambria Center for the Arts hosts ‘Inspired by a Master’ exhibit

Exhibit runs from May 3 to June 30

– The Cambria Center for the Arts is hosting a themed and juried art exhibit titled “Inspired by a Master,” offering cash awards for top entries.

The exhibit, running from May 3 to June 30, invites artists to submit original artwork inspired by iconic master artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Eduard Manet, Leonardo da Vinci, and others.

Entries will be accepted online from April 23 to 30 via the center’s website. The exhibit opens on May 3, with a reception scheduled for May 4 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a treat to share, such as a bottle of wine.

The exhibit aims to celebrate the legacy of master artists while showcasing contemporary interpretations and creativity. Visitors can expect to see diverse artwork across various mediums, each paying homage to a specific master artist.

Requirements to show:

All work must be original.

2D pieces must be signed and framed, or on museum-style canvas or panel with edges

Limited to up to four pieces maximum per artist, based on space permitting.

We are a small gallery, so all work that meets guidelines will be accepted. However, since wall space is limited, some pieces may not fit. Those pieces will be posted to our virtual gallery but will not be eligible to be judged for prizes.

Replacement of sold pieces – artist’s responsibility to check and replace as needed.

Pedestals are available for displaying three-dimensional work. Three-dimensional pieces will be displayed outside of the juried show. Fees for pedestal pieces are listed on the gallery call for artists or conspectus: https://cambriaarts.org/call-artists/

Open to members and non-members of Allied Arts.

A horizontal size limit of 30″ is the maximum for this show.

Artists are responsible for docent at the gallery for two four-hour time slots during the exhibit unless they qualify for a decline.

Entry fees are $15 for Allied Arts members and $30 for non-members. Interested participants can download juried entry and W9 forms from the CCA website and bring them to exchange day on April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon for drop-off or pick-up if unable to upload online.

Gallery open hours are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For questions, contact Gallery Director Sheri Parisian at sheri.parisisian@cambriaarts.org.

