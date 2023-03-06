Cambria Center for the Arts seeking photo submissions

Juried photography exhibit will run from May 5 to July 2

– The Cambria Center for the Arts is inviting photographers to submit their work for their Spring Juried Photography Exhibit, which will run from May 5 to July 2. The exhibit will be juried by renowned photographer Kerry Drager.

Interested artists can register and submit their work online from April 17-21 by visiting the Cambria Center for the Arts website at https://cambriaarts.org/cca-artists/. The notification of acceptance will be sent out on April 25-26. Artists who are selected will have the opportunity to showcase their work and receive recognition for their artistry.

Participants must drop off and pick up their work on Exchange Day, May 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. The artist’s reception and awards ceremony will take place on May 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. during which the winners will be announced.

The exhibit will be open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. starting May 5. The exhibition is an opportunity for both members and non-members of the Cambria Center for the Arts to showcase their work. The center encourages anyone who is interested to become a member by visiting http://www.cambriaarts.org.

The fees for submission are $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

