Cambria Center for the Arts to present staged reading of ‘Kodachrome’

Play tells the story of a small town through the lens of a local photographer

– Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre (CCAT) will present its first Readers Theatre program of the season, Kodachrome, written by Adam Szymkowicz, from March 24 through March 26. The play tells the story of a small town through the lens of a local photographer, who captures the romantic moments of her neighbors’ lives.

According to Broadway World, the play encapsulates the struggles, hopes, and fears of ordinary people navigating the rocky waters of love. The characters’ stories are described as tender, poignant, awkward, and funny, just like life.

Katy Dore, a local actress, writer, film director, and producer, will direct the staged reading. Dore’s short film, Odd Bird, was previously screened at the Cambria Film Festival.

Performances of Kodachrome will take place on March 24, 25th, and 26 at CCAT, with shows starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 pm on Sunday. All seats are reserved, and tickets can be purchased online at Cambriaarts.org or at the door.

The theatre is located at 1350 Main St in Cambria.

