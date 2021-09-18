Cambria Scarecrow Festival returning for its 13th year

Festival announces 2021 schedule

–The Cambria Scarecrow Festival returns in October for its thirteenth consecutive appearance in the California seaside communities of Cambria and San Simeon, California. Scarecrows will be on free public display throughout October. In addition, a special closing weekend fundraiser titled “A Salute to Scarecrows: A Starlit Food and Wine Celebration” occurs Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Cambria Nursery.

Hundreds of unique creations are expected to be on display in these two towns this year, including a variety of traditional, animated and unique scarecrows. Planned highlights of this year’s displays include Pirates of Cambria showing dozens of pirates, a sinking ship, sea monsters, and treasure chests; Storybook Tales that takes visitors up close with favorite characters based on Snow White, Wizard of Oz, Woman in the Shoe, and Star Wars; Day of the Dead with Cambria’s take on Coco; Noah’s Ark; and a special educational exhibit of Art through the Ages.

Most scarecrows will be placed on display by Friday, Oct. 1, and will remain on display through the end of Sunday, Oct. 31. As always, this family-friendly activity is free to the public and is best viewed during daylight hours. In response to continuing COVID concerns, many of the scarecrows will be grouped into large display areas that can support social distancing while viewing and to minimize crowding on the town’s narrow sidewalks.

To close out the month’s festivities, “A Salute to Scarecrows” on Oct. 30 will feature a whimsical night of music, wine, food, and costumes (encouraged but not required) on the beautiful grounds of the Cambria Nursery. The evening will feature food tastings from five local restaurants: Cambria Pines Lodge, Linn’s, Madeline’s, Moonstone Beach Bar and Grill, and Robin’s. In addition, there will be wine, beer, and hard cider tastings from nine local providers: 927 Brewery, Bassetti Vineyards, Black Hand Cellars, Cutruzzolla Vineyards, Cayucos Cellars, Daou Family Estates, Harmony Cellars, Moonstone Cellars, and Stolo Family Vineyards. Tickets are $40. All activities for this event will occur outdoors.

More details and tickets for “A Salute to Scarecrows” can be found at www.cambriascarecrows.com/events. Proceeds from the fundraiser help fund the annual display.

Whether one visits during opening weekend or any day in October, the Scarecrow Festival is a great way to experience two of the most charming towns along the Central Coast of California. Plenty of local inns provide many opportunities to make it an overnight stay; scores of restaurants, shops, hiking trails, wineries, and more offer ample ways to enjoy your time.

The Cambria Scarecrow Festival, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that encourages creativity in and visibility for the communities of Cambria and San Simeon. For more information, visit www.cambriascarecrows.com.

