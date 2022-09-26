Paso Robles News|Monday, September 26, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Camp Natoma annual fall barbecue fundraiser returns Oct. 2
  • Follow Us!

Camp Natoma annual fall barbecue fundraiser returns Oct. 2 

Posted: 6:08 am, September 26, 2022 by News Staff
Camp Natoma permitted for summer 2021, registration now open

Camp Natoma provides week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast.

Family-friendly event taking place at Cuesta Canyon Park

– Local San Luis Obispo County-based nonprofit Camp Natoma, which provides week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast, has announced that it is hosting its fourth annual fall family barbecue fundraiser. Camp Natoma invites the community to an afternoon of family-friendly fun on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event will take place at Cuesta Canyon Park, located at 2400 Loomis St., in San Luis Obispo, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A barbecue lunch will be prepared and served by Camp Natoma staff and volunteers. Additionally, there will be live music provided by local singer and songwriter Jack Milstead and activities and games for all ages led by staff members and teens in the camp’s counselor-in-training leadership program.

Tickets are available for purchase now at www.campnatoma.org. Adult tickets are $25 and child tickets are $20.

Each ticket includes tri-tip or a hotdog, and sides of salad, bread, and beans. Common dietary restrictions can be accommodated if needed. Additionally, child tickets include an added snow cone and adult tickets include a choice of beverage, including local wine and beer selections for those 21 and over.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.