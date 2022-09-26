Camp Natoma annual fall barbecue fundraiser returns Oct. 2

Family-friendly event taking place at Cuesta Canyon Park

– Local San Luis Obispo County-based nonprofit Camp Natoma, which provides week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast, has announced that it is hosting its fourth annual fall family barbecue fundraiser. Camp Natoma invites the community to an afternoon of family-friendly fun on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event will take place at Cuesta Canyon Park, located at 2400 Loomis St., in San Luis Obispo, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A barbecue lunch will be prepared and served by Camp Natoma staff and volunteers. Additionally, there will be live music provided by local singer and songwriter Jack Milstead and activities and games for all ages led by staff members and teens in the camp’s counselor-in-training leadership program.

Tickets are available for purchase now at www.campnatoma.org. Adult tickets are $25 and child tickets are $20.

Each ticket includes tri-tip or a hotdog, and sides of salad, bread, and beans. Common dietary restrictions can be accommodated if needed. Additionally, child tickets include an added snow cone and adult tickets include a choice of beverage, including local wine and beer selections for those 21 and over.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related