Camp Roberts conducting firefighter training, smoke may be visible

–On Saturday, May 22, Fire agencies throughout San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Barbara counties, along with the Los Padres National Forest will be conducting a wildland fire response and training exercises at Camp Roberts. Smoke may be visible during this exercise.

The training is a wildland-urban interface drill with live-fire exercise, according to the camp.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related