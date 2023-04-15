Canadian musician Royal Wood takes the stage at Libretto

– Royal Wood, the Canadian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, is set to perform at Libretto in Paso Robles on April 28. Tickets to the concert are $25 and are available here.

About the artist

Wood’s musical talent has earned him several accolades, including “Songwriter of the Year” by iTunes in 2010. He has continued to evolve and refine his musical craft, with his latest album, “What Tomorrow Brings,” being his eighth full-length studio album. The album, which was recorded with producer Marcus Paquin (The National, Arcade Fire) and co-written with some of the world’s biggest producers, has received critical acclaim and support across both radio and digital streaming platforms.

Wood’s songs have been featured on high-profile programs such as Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, and his catalogue has amassed over 15 million streams worldwide. His live performances are nothing short of astounding, capturing the same sonic and emotional depth of his recordings. Wood has performed in world-class venues and supported globally celebrated artists such as Bonnie Raitt and David Gray.

Fans can explore Wood’s catalog on his website or on Spotify.

