Candidates night held at Republican Headquarters

Several local and regional candidates spoke at the monthly meeting

– The San Luis Obispo County Tea Party conducted a “Candidates Night” this week at the Republican Headquarters in Atascadero. Several local and regional candidates spoke at the monthly meeting Monday evening.

James Baugh is running for SLO County Clerk-Recorder. Baugh spent 23 years in the US Army. He received three Bronze Stars, including one with a V for valor. Baugh has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in business administration. He’s worked in the last several elections. Baugh said he has a close friend who is County Clerk-Recorder in Placer County.

Local attorney Stewart Jenkins is also running for county clerk-recorder. Jenkins was unable to attend Monday because his wife was undergoing emergency surgery.

Among the supervisor candidates in the second district, Dr. Bruce Jones and John Whitworth each spoke. Supervisor Bruce Gibson and candidate Geoff Auslen did not to attend the candidate’s night event at Republican Headquarters.

Another candidate to speak came from Monterey County. Jeff Gorman is running for Congress in the 19th Congressional District against Congressman Jimmy Panetta. Congressman Jimmy Panetta currently serves the 20th district. The newly aligned district is the 19th. Vicki Nohrden is also from Monterey County. She’s running for the State Assembly.

Each candidate has a website where you can read more about their positions on issues facing San Luis Obispo County and the State of California.

Vote-by-mail ballots are scheduled to be sent out by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder on May 9.

