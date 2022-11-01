Canzona Women’s Ensemble presents fall concert Sunday

‘A Feast for the Senses’ theme supports the SLO Food Bank

– Canzona Women’s Ensemble will present its fall concert, “A Feast for the Senses,” on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in San Luis Obispo.

The choral program is focused on taste, touch, smell, sight, and sound: the chill of winter air, the sound of crashing waves, and the aromas of soup, coffee, and pie. Continuing the food theme, Canzona singers, staff, and supporters are working together with SLO Food Bank this season. They will glean in the fields and pack produce bags in the warehouse to help alleviate hunger in SLO County.

Canzona also encourages concert attendees to bring food and donations for SLO Food Bank to the concert.

Conducted by Artistic Directors Jill Anderson and Cricket Handler, Canzona Women’s Ensemble always features a wide variety of choral repertoire for women’s voices. The 18 singers come from all over the county and are accompanied by Janis Johnson at the piano.

For ticket information, go to www.canzonawomen.org.

About Canzona Women’s Ensemble

Canzona, SLO County’s all-women choral group, presents two concerts per season, one in the fall and one in the spring. The ensemble collaborates with other artists on the Central Coast, including poets, composers, dancers, and musicians of all ages. Canzona was founded in the summer of 2009 by artistic directors Cricket Handlers and Jill Anderson and is now in its 14th season.

