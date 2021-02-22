Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop coming to San Luis Obispo

–A nationally-acclaimed deli with a knack for Italian-style sandwiches is coming to San Luis Obispo County this spring.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is scheduled to open on Foothills Blvd. in San Luis Obispo in the last week of April. It will be the first of three new Capriotti’s locations set to open on the Central Coast, the company tells the Paso Robles Daily News. The next local deli is planned to open by the end of the year. The company did not disclose its location. Currently, the closest Capriotti’s is more than 100 miles away from SLO County.

The deli is being opened by franchise partners Randy Stinchfield and Drew Armbruster and will be located at 791 Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, Calif., (805) 439-1816.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day, the company says. Capriotti’s cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks, and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States.

Capriotti’s signature sub, “The Bobbie”, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Fast Casual Magazine’s “Movers and Shakers” for 2020. For more information, visit capriottis.com.

