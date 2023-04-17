Car cruises held over the weekend in support of school board candidates

Election Day is Tuesday

– Both candidates for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees held car cruises over the weekend to draw up support for their campaigns.

About 40 cars cruised through Paso Robles Saturday in a show of support for candidate Kenny Enney.

Enney’s rally started at the Lowe’s parking lot, then proceeded on River Road and drove south. Led by recent Paso Robles High School graduate Hunter Breese on his bright red 1952 Farmall Tractor, the caravan drove through the Albertsons parking lot and then took Niblick over the Veterans Bridge to Spring Street. Then, they headed north on Spring to downtown. After looping around the Downtown City Park several times, the caravan followed Hunter’s tractor to La Reyna’s Market on 24th Street, across from Flamson Middle School. They enjoyed tacos at La Reyna before heading off to San Miguel.

“This was a support cruise for Kenny Enney,” Breese said, “We put it on Facebook about a week ago. I drove my 1952 Farmall tractor to attract attention. It was fun to get it out and drive it around. We grabbed some attention for Kenny before Tuesday’s election.”

Candidate Angela Hollander. held a car caravan on Sunday which led approximately 25 vehicles driven by supporters through downtown Paso Robles and several neighborhoods to bring attention to her campaign and remind voters to vote now or on election day, Tuesday, April 18.

At the conclusion of the caravan, Hollander addressed her supporters and said, “It’s supposed to be about the kids…win or lose, keep fighting. These are our children. They deserve a good quality education.”

County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says her office will begin releasing election results Tuesday evening after the polls close, but it may take a week or two to count the ballots.

About 30,000 ballots were mailed out to registered voters living in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District boundaries.

For more information about the election, visit www.slovote.com.

– Richard Mason contributed to this report.

