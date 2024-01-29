Car show showcases classic American cars

Highlight of the event is Friday night cruise down Broadway

– The 43rd Annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show and Cruise is set to take place from May 24-26, in Santa Maria, California. The event exclusively welcomes American-made vehicles manufactured in 1965 and earlier, excluding muscle cars.

The car show is renowned for its vintage charm, reminiscent of an old-time lead sled and custom car show. The highlight of the event is the Friday night, “Santa Maria City Cruise” down Broadway, featuring hundreds of cars in a double-file procession along a 1.6-mile loop. The cruise serves as a showcase for participants to exhibit their vehicles to the large audience of spectators. Notably, this is one of the last shows to host a 50s and 60s-style cruise, with celebrities often participating.

First-time entrants or those unfamiliar with the event are encouraged to visit YouTube and search for West Coast Kustoms to view videos of the Big Cruise and Car Show. The event includes the “West Coast Kustoms Hall of Fame,” showcasing renowned car builders who have attended past shows.

On Saturday, attendees can meet car builders during the autograph session from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes various attractions such as vendors, live music, a model car show, pin striping brush bash, and an automotive swap meet exclusively on Sunday.

The car show awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. Participants are advised to reserve hotel accommodations early due to high demand. Entry requires the submission of a car photo. This year, 28 spots are reserved for indoor show cars, and all entries are considered for VIP or preferred parking during the car show.

For inquiries, Penny Pichette can be reached at (951) 488-0413 or via email at www.wckustom@aol.com. For updates, past show pictures, and 2024 car show entry forms, visit www.westcoastkustoms.com.

