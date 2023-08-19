Card skimmers found at multiple Paso Robles bank ATMs

Skimming devices found at Coast Hills, Premier Valley Bank

– On Friday at approximately 9:47 a.m., Coast Hills Federal Credit Union, 1402 Spring St, contacted the Paso Robles Police Department to report their ATM service technician located a skimmer device in the outside branch ATM.

Officers arrived and took possession of the skimming device, and also discovered a small camera had been mounted into the frame of the ATM, which would allow for the recording of ATM card PIN information.

Employees at Coast Hills contacted other banks to alert them, and Premier Valley Bank, 1245 Spring St., also located a skimming device on their outside ATM. This device was also seized, and both are being analyzed for possible suspect information.

At this point early into the investigation, it appears as if the skimming devices were placed into the ATMs at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

There has been a recent uptick in located skimming devices which have been found at these banks and Bank of America on Spring Street. Banking customers should closely monitor their bank activity if they have used ATMs at these, or any, locations recently.

Skimming devices are used to record the ATM card data, which is then transferred to a blank card that has a magnetic strip to create a clone of the victim’s ATM card. The camera on the skimming device also records the victim entering the PIN number for their card. The cloned ATM card and stolen PIN can then be used to withdraw cash from the victim’s bank account at any ATM.

