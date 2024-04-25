Carin León to perform at Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Carin León has been confirmed to perform on Monday, July 22. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The show will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $65, $95, $135, and $180 and will go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans 1-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access, visit www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channel.

The announcement comes on the heels of the star’s historic achievement as the first Latin artist to perform at the globally renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival in the same year. Adding to his accolades, on April 20, Carin León was honored with the keys to the City of Coachella, California.

At the age of 16, Carin León, originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, decided to embark on a musical journey and quickly came to dominate the Música Mexicana scene and elevate the genre internationally. His voice demonstrates his versatility in songwriting, effortlessly navigating between multiple genres. Today he is recognized as a modern icon who has brought the traditions of Música Mexicana to new generations and crossing borders.

The acclaimed artist has appeared on the covers of major digital platform playlists, and currently has three songs in the Top 200 of Spotify’s Global chart.

Carin has received countless nominations and multiple awards, including an ASCAP award, two Premio Lo Nuestro awards, Two Latin Grammy, and seven nominations for Premios de la Radio, becoming the most nominated artist for said award. He recently received two nominations for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and eight Nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro 2024, where he won four awards.

During his “Colmillo De Leche” tour, he performed in 27 arenas across the major cities of the USA, showcasing his latest album of the same name. This album has three songs that have peaked at#1 on Billboard’s Mexican music chart. Recently, Carin León achieved a significant career milestone by performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, which is one of the most iconic venues in country music. This feat highlights Carin León’s versatility and international appeal, cementing his status as a prominent figure in today’s music industry.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

