Carlos Santana set to perform at Mid-State Fair after health scare

Artist postpones six upcoming concerts ‘out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health’

– Musical artist Carlos Santana will return to the stage in Paso Robles at the Mid-State Fair on July 23 after a break due to a recent health scare, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Santana postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert last Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health,” the report says. The guitarist was taken to a hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and dehydration while performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston Mich., located about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

The upcoming July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager said in a statement, according to AP.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis said. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Click here to view the full Associated Press Story.

Advertisement

Related