Carlton Hotel to open Nectar & Noble featuring local wine, beer, and bites

‘This wine and beer concept represents just the beginning of an extraordinary transformation,’ says hotel owner

– The Carlton Hotel is set to unveil Nectar & Noble, with a preview menu featuring local wine, beer, and bites, providing guests with a glimpse into the hotel’s upcoming changes.

Scheduled to open at the end of April, Nectar & Noble will be situated within The Carlton Hotel, showcasing the establishment’s dedication to quality and local flavors. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy wine, beer, and artisanal bites in a welcoming bar and lounge setting.

“This wine and beer concept represents just the beginning of an extraordinary transformation,” Kamal Patel, owner of The Carlton Hotel, stated.

As Nectar & Noble prepares to welcome guests, The Carlton Hotel anticipates revealing further updates, including refreshed accommodations, expanded food and beverage options, curated retail experiences, and versatile event spaces.

The Carlton Hotel welcomes you to Nectar & Noble our first step and glimpse of things to come. Offering a hand-selected list of local wines and handcrafted beer to be enjoyed with small, tasty bites. So, sit back, relax and allow us to introduce you to some of the finest the Central Coast has to offer.

Nectar & Noble Menu

Warm Marcona Almonds 14

House seasoned with Kiler Ridge EV Olive Oil & Fleur de Sel

Castelvetrano Olive, $16

Seasoned with garlic, a touch of rosemary, red chili flakes, hand-grated lemon zest, & EV olive oil

House Baked Crusty Bread, $8

Served with house-seasoned Kiler Ridge Olive Oil for dipping

Charcuterie Board, $32

-Serves Two-

Alle Pia Cured meats, Central Coast Creamery Cheese, pickled organic veggies, & gluten-free crackers

Baked Brie en Croute, $25

Pastry-wrapped creamy Brie cheese baked golden brown & topped with spiced mango chutney – served with rustic crusty bread

Santa Barbara house-smoked Salmon, $23

Accompanied with Bourson cheese, capers, dill & served with stoneground wheat crackers

5- Petit Ganache Chocolate Truffles, $12

Local Artisinal Pastry, $14

About The Carlton Hotel

Located in Atascadero, The Carlton Hotel is a historic landmark renowned for its timeless elegance and hospitality. The Carlton Hotel is “embarking on a journey to redefine luxury and enhance the guest experience.”

