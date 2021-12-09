Carly Pearce announced as special guest for Dan + Shay concert

Tickets go on sale Friday

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that reigning CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce has been confirmed as the special guest for the Dan + Shay concert taking place on Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, starting at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a “woman who embraces the genre’s forward progression and is confident in what she wants to say.” The Grand Ole Opry member recently wrapped The 29 Tour in support of her latest album, earning critical acclaim from The New York Times, Time, Variety, Forbes, People, Saving Country Music, American Songwriter, Billboard, Hits and more. A committed songwriter, Pearce believes “truth and songs are the greatest form of resilience.” On 29 and the expanded 29: Written in Stone, she traces the arc of realizing, accepting, and moving on wiser for the experience. The music features duets with fellow Kentucky icon Patty Loveless on “Dear Miss Loretta” and Top 20-and-rising “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde.

Pearce’s 2X Platinum-certified “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” with Lee Brice won both the CMA and double ACM Awards Vocal Event Award, as well as the ACM 2021 Single of the Year. For dates and more, visit CarlyPearce.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

