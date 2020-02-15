Carly Pearce to open for Dan + Shay at Mid-State Fair

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music star Carly Pearce has been confirmed as the special guest for Dan + Shay on July 27. Ticket prices for the show are $41.50, $56.50, $91.50, $116.50, and $156.50 (Pit, standing only) and are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.MidStateFair.com or by calling 1-800- 909-FAIR (3247), and at the California Mid-State Fair box office located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

Carly Pearce left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood. Defying odds, her No. 1 debut “Every Little Thing” designated Pearce as the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015 and one of only three women to accomplish the feat the last decade. Her platinum-certified, blockbuster ballad steered a chart-topping trifecta on SiriusXM’s The Highway as “If My Name Was Whiskey” and “Hide The Wine” followed.

Beyond her 2019 CMA Awards New Artist of the Year, iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist, ACM Awards New Female Artist of the Year, CMT Music Awards Female Video of the Year nominations, the diversity of Pearce’s connection saw her win CMT Music Awards’ Breakthrough Video of the Year and Radio Disney Music Award for The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist.

Her eagerly anticipated self-titled sophomore album is available now, featuring the hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Lee Brice she penned alongside Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana.

The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – Aug. 2.

