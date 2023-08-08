Carly Pearce to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale Friday

– This week, Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has announced her North American headline Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, kicking off Oct. 5 at The Town Hall in New York City. The multi-city tour includes a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Wednesday, Nov. 1. Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis will join Pearce as support on select dates.

In tandem with the tour announcement, Pearce also reveals the upcoming Aug. 11 release of her brand-new song“Country Music Made Me Do It” via Big Machine Records. An upbeat, cheeky love letter to the genre, the song chronicles Pearce’s long-standing relationship with country music and the impact it has had on her life.

Ahead of the tour, the Carly Pearce Official Fan Club recently launched, offering fans the opportunity to stay directly in the know with their favorite artist – along with an exclusive fan club pre-sale from Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. local through Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. local where they can utilize their unique pre-sale code for both tickets and VIP experiences on the tour. Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre performances at available via Ticketmaster starting Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m.

The Carly Pearce Official Fan Club offers two tiers of access with offerings ranging from an exclusive newsletter from Pearce, online store discounts, access to behind-the-scenes content, as well as pre-sale ticket and pre-sale VIP Experience access codes. For more information and to sign up for the fan club, fans can visit fanclub.carlypearce.com.

In addition to new music and live touring dates, Pearce has notched another career milestone with the Recording Industry Association of America Platinum certification of her No. 1 hit “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. The song won a Grammy Award this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking Pearce’s first and making history as the first female pairing to win in the category, in addition to winning the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and 2022 ACM Music Event of the Year.

The news comes after Pearce’s latest rising single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton was released to critical and fan acclaim last month, and follows the announcement that she will join Tim McGraw as direct support on all dates of his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour starting March 14. For more information, visit CarlyPearce.com.

