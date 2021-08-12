Cass Winery launches program of agriculturally-focused retreats

New retreats coincide with development of the winery’s Geneseo Inn

–With the development of the Geneseo Inn, Cass Winery has launched a program of agriculturally-focused retreats. These are all-inclusive, multiple day stays on the vineyard with full itineraries that swing from hands-on agricultural experiences to elevated winemaker dinners and accommodations at their discerning boutique inn.

“While undergoing the permitting process for the Geneseo Inn, we were asked to create some Ag education programs,” says owner, Steve Cass. “We heartily agreed, since we already cared about similar programming on the vineyard.”

With 145 acres of vineyard, organic gardens, beehives, a small olive orchard, an estate beef program, a stocked reservoir, as well as chickens and ducks on property, Cass has a history in the farm-to-fork movement. The inn is comprised of only 8 units and offers the VIP luxury setting for these unique agritourism retreats.

Retreats include the, “A Winemakers Dude Ranch,” “Under the Paso Sun” and “Get Your Buzz On.”

CASS Winery is a family owned vineyard in the heart of the Geneseo Sub AVA of east Paso Robles, CA. With 145 acres of Rhône and Bordeaux varietal vines planted, the winemaking tradition at Cass has been vineyard-forward and 100-percent estate grown centric since its birth.

To learn more about the new retreats, visit experiences-casswines.com.

