Castoro Cellars adds three fully electric tractors to its fleet

Monarch Tractors are the world’s first 100% electric driver-optional tractors

– Castoro Cellars recently welcomed the addition of three of the world’s first 100% electric driver-optional Monarch Tractors this year.

Founded by Niels and Bimmer Udsen in 1983, the Castoro Cellars brand is “focused on their shared respect for the land.” Thus, Castoro Cellars has long been dedicated to sustainable agricultural practices and prides itself on being an industry leader in sustainability, with 1,600 acres of CCOF (California Certified Organic Farming) and SIP (Sustainable in Practice) certified Estate Vineyards. Castoro Cellars is also home to approximately four acres of solar arrays across the appellation, which generate enough electricity to offset the winery’s energy consumption and power remote vineyard operations.

In addition to a significant reduction in emissions and fuel consumption, the Udsens say they “look forward to the Monarch’s promise for more precise and profitable viticultural farming that will benefit the planet for years to come.” Castoro Cellars plans to share this experience with others to influence change for the betterment of the environment and Paso Robles wine.

