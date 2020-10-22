Castoro Cellars and Whale Rock Festival raise $10,000 for high school band

–In lieu of the annual fundraising event, Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival, Castoro Cellars took initiative to make sure funds were still raised for TIMBA, (Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association). The annual festival is the largest fundraiser for the group that directly supports the Templeton High School Band.

On what would have been the weekend of Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival 2020, Sept. 19 & 20, Castoro Cellars launched limited edition “Whale Rock Lifer” shirts that were sold for $25 with 100-percent of the purchase price going to TIMBA. On top of that, Castoro Cellars donated a portion of their weekly “Web Wednesday” special to TIMBA and received donations from festival sponsors including Farm Credit West, Encore Glass, and more with the total reaching $10,000.

