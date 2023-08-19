Celebrate ‘International Dot Day’ at the Paso Robles City Library

Kids can find all the dots hidden at the library, win a prize

– The Paso Robles City Library will recognize “International Dot Day” with a special “Find the Dot” activity on Friday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dots will be hidden all over the library and kids that find all the dots will win a prize.

International Dot Day, a global celebration of creativity, courage and collaboration, began when teacher Terry Shay introduced his classroom to Peter H. Reynolds’ book The Dot on Sept. 15, 2009, according to internationaldotday.org.

The Dot is the “story of a caring teacher who dares a doubting student to trust in her own abilities by being brave enough to ‘make her mark.’ What begins with a small dot on a piece of paper becomes a breakthrough in confidence and courage, igniting a journey of self-discovery and sharing, which has gone on to inspire countless children and adults around the globe.”

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Share To Social Media