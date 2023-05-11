Celebrate nature’s finest at Paso Robles’ Lavender and Olive Festival

Third annual event returns to downtown Paso Robles May 20

– The Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival is set to take place on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., marking the third annual joint celebration of the union between olive and lavender products in the community.

The event will be held at Paso Robles Downtown City Park, and attendees can experience a delightful blend of Paso Robles’ finest olive and lavender offerings while meeting local farmers and discovering their diverse range of olive oils and all-natural, farm-fresh lavender products.

Visitors can also learn about the enchanting world of olives through tastings, demonstrations, and speakers from the local olive community, as well as enjoy the mobile olive oil press, lavender distilling, and olive oil gelato tastings for free.

The downtown area will be transformed into a “blissful purple paradise,” with local lavender producers showcasing their products and offering immersive seminars and lavender displays. Attendees will find an array of lavender-inspired products and can sip on beverages such as the Paso Mule or Lavender Mule from the Paso Robles Distillery Trail or Cal Coast Beer Co.

The event is presented by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. For more information, click here.

Share To Social Media