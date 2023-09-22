Celebrate ‘Oaktoberfest’ with Firestone Walker on Sept. 30

Community event features special beers, German-style fare and live music

– Dust off your lederhosen and don your dirndls for Firestone Walker’s all-day Oaktoberfest Party on Saturday, Sept. 30, featuring special beer, food, and live music from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Paso Robles brewery. Access to the event is complimentary.

“This party is a mashup of Bavarian style and SLO County flavor, and it’s a nod to our longtime fascination with brewing beer in oak barrels,” says Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “It’s about having fun and embracing the season with our local community.”

The block party-style festivities will include feats of strength with stein and keg holding competitions, as well as German-style fare for purchase such as Bratwurst, Spaetzle Mac ‘n Cheese, Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich and a Rockenwagner Oktoberfest XL Pretzel. Attendees are encouraged to attend the event in lederhosen or dirndls to enjoy $2 off beer purchases.

Guests may also purchase a commemorative Firestone Oaktoberfest Beer Mug for $24.99 that includes one beer fill as well as a pretzel.

The star of the show is Firestone Walker’s “Oaktoberfest” oak-aged lager, a seasonal staple dating back to the inaugural release in 2006. The beer is brewed with German malts and hops, then aged in French oak wine barrels. Oaktoberfest’s light amber color foreshadows its toasty, biscuity flavor. The oak-barrel lagering allows for an even smoother texture, all while remaining true to the beer’s crisp malt profile and hints of noble hops.

“Oaktoberfest is rich in flavor but also light-bodied and easy to drink, which makes it perfect for the fall season on the Central Coast,” Brynildson says.