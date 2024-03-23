Celebrate spring with Charles Paddock Zoo festival

Festival runs March 24 through April 7

– Families seeking Spring Break entertainment can find it at The Charles Paddock Zoo’s Spring Festival and 13th annual “Party for the Planet” Earth Day Celebration. Running from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7, the Spring Festival offers various activities, including animal feedings and encounters with baby chicks. The festival also features scheduled animal feedings daily at 11 a.m., with different animals showcased each day.

During the festival, visitors can witness Aldabra Tortoises on Monday, Meerkats on Tuesday, Malayan Tiger on Wednesday, and Mongoose Lemur on Thursday. Fridays will offer Red Pandas feedings, with surprise feedings planned for weekends.

On Apr. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the “Party for the Planet” event will focus on natural resource conservation and global/local protection of animals and plants. The event includes interactive adventures, hands-on activities, exhibits by sustainability-conscious businesses, educational demonstrations, and food trucks. The event is sponsored by Atascadero Mutual Water Company, Solarponics, and Waste Management.

The zoo boasts over 200 animal species, including rare species like fossa, red pandas, Malayan tigers, lemurs, and meerkats. Visitors can enjoy up-close encounters with the animals, purchase unique gifts, and avail of refreshments and strollers at the zoo gift shop. Adjacent to Atascadero Lake Park, the zoo offers a blend of fun, education, and relaxation.

Special thanks were extended to platinum sponsor Atascadero Mutual Water Company, gold sponsor Waste Management, and silver sponsor Solarponics for their support.

Spring Festival and Party for the Planet activities are included with General Admission. Ticket prices are $13 for adults (13+), $11 for seniors (65+), $8 for children (five-12), $5 for children (three to four), and free for kids (two and under). The Charles Paddock Zoo, San Luis Obispo County’s only zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, is open daily at Atascadero Lake Park on Hwy 41/Morro Road, one mile west of Hwy 101. For more information, visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org or www.visitatascadero.com/events or call the zoo at (805) 461-5080.

