Celebrity chef to kick off barbecue competition tour in Paso Robles

– Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence is gearing up to spark culinary excitement at the 2024 Paso Wine Fest with the premiere of his Masters of Fire Experience series. Scheduled for Friday, May 17, from 5 to 9 p.m., the event promises a memorable fusion of food and wine for enthusiasts.

The Masters of Fire Live Fire Barbecue Experience stands as a standalone ticketed event coinciding with the annual Paso Wine Fest weekend. Highlights include a dynamic live-fire culinary competition, a barbecue feast crafted by Tyler Florence and participating chefs paired with Paso Robles wines, and an autograph session with Florence in support of his upcoming cookbook, “American Grill.”

“We are honored that Tyler Florence has chosen Paso Wine Fest to launch the national tour of the Masters of Fire Live Fire Barbecue Experience,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “Barbecue and wine make a perfect pairing, and with our unique barbecue style on the Central Coast, what better place for Chef Florence to kick off his American Grill book tour than in Paso Robles Wine Country.”

The 2024 Masters of Fire Competition will spotlight local chefs engaged in head-to-head battles, competing for the coveted local title of Master of Fire. The winner not only earns bragging rights and a cash prize but also secures a spot in the National Master of Fire Finals against champions from other festivals nationwide.

Attendees will savor an 18-hour smoked barbecue prepared by Chef Tyler Florence and his acclaimed restaurant, Miller & Lux, recently named the best steakhouse in San Francisco. Competing local chefs will offer samples of their barbecue creations. This All-You-Can-Eat smoked barbecue will be complemented by Paso Wine Fest’s showcase of over 10 wineries featuring their best-for-barbecue wines.

Williams Sonoma serves as the official tour partner and will be present, offering a meet and greet session with Chef Tyler Florence for book signings. Florence will also attend the Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting on Saturday, May 18, to promote his book.

Tickets for this gastronomic experience are priced at $250 per person and include an advance copy of Florence’s latest book, “American Grill,” set for release later in May 2024. Limited to 500 attendees, tickets are expected to sell out in advance. Details about the competing chefs will be announced soon.

The Masters of Fire series extends beyond Paso Wine Fest, encompassing a traveling tour set to grace the top food and wine festivals nationwide from May 2024 to March 2025.

Chef Tyler Florence’s dedication to culinary excellence and live-fire cooking promises an unmatched experience for Paso Wine Fest attendees, establishing the Masters of Fire series as a must-attend event for food and wine enthusiasts everywhere.

Tickets to the Masters of Fire Experience at Paso Wine Fest can be purchased at pasowine.ticketsauce.com/e/paso-wine-fest-2024/tickets.

About Tyler Florence

With a culinary career spanning 27 years, Tyler Florence has captivated millions of viewers on numerous hit shows, including Emmy-nominated “Tyler’s Ultimate” and “The Great Food Truck Race.” A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Florence has authored 17 cookbooks, including his upcoming release, “American Grill” (Abrams), in Spring 2024. He has established an expanding business empire and is recognized as a two-time James Beard Award nominee for Best Chef West Coast.

Tyler Florence’s productions extend beyond cooking shows to include film, digital media, and online cooking classes. He co-hosts the popular weekly iHeartRadio podcast “Two Dudes in a Kitchen” with Wells Adams. Florence’s influence extends to social media, where he boasts an engaged following exceeding 1 million. He resides in Corte Madera, California, with his wife and children.

