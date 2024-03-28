Centennial Park trail to close for maintenance work 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, March 28, 2024
Posted: 5:45 am, March 28, 2024 by News Staff

Closure will affect the entirety of the trail

– The City of Paso Robles Public Works Department announces the closure of the Centennial Park path/trail in early April to facilitate essential maintenance work. The closure will affect the entirety of the trail, from the trailhead at the end of Lana Street to Nickerson Drive, as well as from the trailhead at Andrea Circle.

This maintenance work is crucial for the upkeep and safety of the trail. To minimize disruption, the city has coordinated with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to schedule the heavy maintenance during the upcoming spring break period, from March 28 to April 5.

While this timing allows for the completion of heavy maintenance, it does not encompass the application of the sealcoat. To properly apply the sealcoat, the contractor will require a full closure of the path/trail for approximately three days.

We understand that many students rely on the Centennial Park path/trail to commute to and from school from the surrounding neighborhoods. In the event that the closure extends beyond the spring break period, students are urged to seek alternate routes until the work is completed.

 

 

