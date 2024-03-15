Economic coalition secures $14M for local initiatives

Grant aims to bolster the coalition’s ongoing efforts in crafting ‘strategic roadmaps,’ recommending investments for the region

– The Uplift Central Coast Coalition has been granted $14 million from the California Regional Investment Initiative of the California Jobs First program, as announced on Mar. 13.

The initiative, previously known as the Community Economic Resilience Fund, was launched in 2021 by Governor Newsom to support economic development efforts. The coalition, formed by three economic development agencies: Reach, the Economic Development Collaborative, and and Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, received the funding to accelerate economic and workforce projects across six counties in the Central Coast region.

The $14 million grant, dubbed the “Catalyst Program,” aims to bolster the coalition’s ongoing efforts in crafting strategic roadmaps and recommending investments for the region. This funding supports the coalition’s objectives of building an equitable and sustainable economy while fostering long-term economic resilience.

The coalition is one of 13 statewide Jobs First Collaboratives designated by the State, with $182 million distributed among the regions to enhance initial planning grants awarded in 2022. This grant will bridge the gap between planning regional economic strategies and implementing projects aimed at achieving aligned outcomes.

“We are eager to build on progress made during the Planning Phase of the Initiative and leverage our collective findings to develop projects in disinvested communities,” said President and CEO of Reach Melissa James. Reach is dedicated to ensuring that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties provide opportunities for both current and future generations to thrive.

Bruce Stenslie, President & CEO of the Economic Development Collaborative, emphasized the dual objectives of the Catalyst Program funding: “This funding will not only strengthen our social infrastructure, enabling inclusive planning, but also empower our region to undertake projects that equitably enhance our local economy.” The collaborative plays a role in supporting economic vitality across Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties through business consulting, funding, and strategic initiatives.

“We are excited to continue developing a shared vision that incorporates equity, environmental justice, and public health, while centering our diverse workforce and communities,” said Tahra Goraya, President & CEO of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, which is committed to improving the economic health and quality of life in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to community members, committee members, and stakeholders for their collaboration,” Quinn Brady, project director of Uplift, added, “Your partnership has strengthened our regional collaborative, and we look forward to achieving even more together.”

The coalition conducted extensive research through 2023, engaging with over 1,600 community members and partnering with Community Based Organizations to understand the challenges faced by Central Coast residents. In January 2024, the coalition released a comprehensive 200-page report based on this research, informing their transition to strategy development.

The goal now is to identify impactful, equitable ways to improve the local economy and submit a plan to the state by June 2024.

For further information on the coalition and its convening organizations, visit the Uplift Central Coast website.

Share To Social Media