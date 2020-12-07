Central Coast Community Energy hosts virtual public forums

–All eligible agriculture, commercial and residential customers in Arroyo Grande, Del Rey Oaks, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach, Santa Maria and Solvang, and Unincorporated Northern Santa Barbara County will begin receiving electric generation service from Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), formerly Monterey Bay Community Power, in January 2021. Customers have the option to support clean and renewable energy providing both economic and environmental benefits.

As part of its extensive outreach and advertising efforts, 3CE is hosting virtual public forums on Dec. 8 and 10 at 6 p.m. and office hours in English and Spanish. 3CE encourages enrolling customers to attend and bring their questions to the public forum or office hours in order to make an informed decision about their electricity service. Upcoming public forums include an introduction by Santa Barbara County Supervisors Das Williams and Joan Hartmann on Dec. 8 and Santa Maria City Councilmember Gloria Soto on Dec. 10 followed by a presentation covering 3CE, enrollment, what customers can expect, and a Q&A addressing questions live.

Upcoming virtual events:

Public Forum in English, Dec. 8, 2020, @ 6 p.m. Register here

Public Forum in Spanish, Dec. 10, 2020, @ 6 p.m. Register here

Office Hours for Residents in English Dec. 9, 2020, @ 6 p.m. Register here

Office Hours for Residents in English Dec. 16, 2020, @ 6 p.m. Register here

Office Hours for Residents in Spanish Dec. 22, 2020, @ 6 p.m. Register here

All event registration links available here: https://3Cenergy.org/2021-enrollment/

As a community-owned electricity provider, 3CE’s focus on clean energy and local control is already providing 296,000 Central Coast customers access to competitively priced electricity which has yield over $49 million in cost savings, incentives, and rebates from $12.5 million in innovative energy programs such as funding for new EV charging stations, zero-emissions electric school buses, and electric agricultural equipment since launching in 2018. In Oct. 2021, eligible customers within the cities of Carpinteria and Goleta as well as unincorporated southern Santa Barbara County will enroll in 3CE service. In Jan. 2022, customers within the City of Buellton will also enroll in 3CE service. By 2022, 3CE will service over 440,000 customers across 29 cities and 4 counties throughout the Central Coast.

For all enrolling communities, 3CE service represents a choice and alternative to receiving electricity service solely from investor-owned utilities (IOUs) such as PG&E or SCE. 3CE is one of 24 community choice energy agencies serving more than 10 million customers throughout California. 3CE works in partnership with the respective IOU. In their respective service areas, PG&E or SCE continue delivering electricity, maintaining infrastructure, and sending one monthly bill that includes 3CE electric generation charges. 3CE will now oversee electric generation; how and where electricity is generated as part of its newly approved 100-percent clean and renewable energy by 2030 goal from new projects which will support an estimated $4 billion of economic development.

3CE service will begin for all eligible electricity customers in enrolling communities throughout January and each customer will receive four mailed notifications in Nov. and Dec. 2020 as well as Feb. and March 2021, highlighting who 3CE is, what the change means for customers, how the enrollment process will unfold and what benefits customers can look forward to. Customers continue to have uninterrupted access to financial assistance programs including CARE, FERA, Medical Baseline, and California’s Climate Credits. As part of an ongoing outreach and advertising effort, 3CE continues to be available to answer questions and address concerns via virtual office hours and residential and commercial webinars offered in both English and Spanish as well as via email or our call center located in Monterey.

Enrolling residents and businesses may attend free online webinars and virtual office hours to learn more. Event registration is available here: https://3cenergy.org/2021-enrollment/

