Central Coast company releases cannabis-infused beverage

Beverage is a limited edition offering available at select dispensaries statewide

– Lehua Brands, a King City-based California licensed manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products, recently launched Maven Peach Crème Gelato TerpTonic (PCG TerpTonic) in a unique collaboration with Maven Genetics. The limited edition PCG TerpTonic is California’s first single-strain, live resin cannabis-infused beverage. Maven Genetics breeds and cultivates rare and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest caliber.

“The moment we sampled a test batch of PCG TerpTonic, we recognized Lehua’s extraordinary ability to formulate a cannabis-infused beverage that showcased the taste, aroma, and sensory effect of our flower,” said Shane Ponto, co-founder, Maven Genetics. “This collaboration introduces our genetics to a new consumer audience and allows our traditional consumer to experience their favorite flower in a new way.”

PCG TerpTonic boasts perfection in its simplicity. It is formulated with four ingredients: live resin extract derived from Maven’s freshest Peach Crème Gelato cannabis flower, Cirona Lab’s specialty water-soluble emulsions, pure mineral water from the Salinas Valley Watershed, and terpene-infused CO₂ gas.

The Maven Peach Crème Gelato Live Resin TerpTonic is a limited edition offering available at select dispensaries statewide. Each 330 ml. bottle contains zero sugar, zero carbohydrates, zero fat, and 10mg of THC.

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with Maven Genetics, particularly as both organizations believe in the sanctity of finely curated cannabis and share a commitment to offering a cannabis experience as nature intended,” said Randy Reed, chief science officer, Lehua Brands. “The initial consumer reaction has been a combination of surprise, revelation, and delight! PCG TerpTonic is cannabis as it has rarely been experienced before.”

