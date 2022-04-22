Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum hosting WWII Events

Two commemorative events happening on April 26, 27

– The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum (CCVMM) will be hosting two WWII Commemorative Events on April 26 and 27. Tuesday, April 26 will be “Movie Night” and Wednesday, April 27 will be a “Night at the Museum” with local author Jim Gregory. Both events are free, but require registration ahead of time due to limited seating.

On Tuesday, April 26, the museum presents the movie, “The Great Raid” telling the true story of the largest rescue in American history. Led by U.S. Army Rangers and Filipino Guerrillas, pushing 30 miles behind enemy lines, to successfully rescue 500 American prisoners of war who had survived the Bataan Death March and were being held in a Japanese prison camp in the Philippines. The outcome of the Great Raid influenced additional operations, rescuing more Allied prisoners of war. The movie is rated R for war violence and brief language.

Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be served. CCVMM will host the movie in the American Legion Building at 801 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo, across the parking lot from the museum. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., a WWII Trivia Game begins at 5 p.m. with prizes, and the movie begins around 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so sign up soon:

https://form.jotform.com/220903953487160

Wednesday, April 27 at 5 p.m., the museum hosts a guest presentation by local author & historian Jim Gregory sharing stories from his book, Central Coast Aviators in World War II. Pre-signed books will be available for purchase at the museum.

Light bites and refreshments will be served. This event will be hosted in the Veterans Museum at 801 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo. Doors open at 4 p.m. with free museum tours available, the presentation begins at 5:15 p.m.

Registration is free but seats are limited: https://form.jotform.com/221006253527

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 801 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo, with entrance doors in the back of the brick building. Events and registration can also be found on the museum’s website: www.vetmuseum.org. For questions please contact the museum at (805)-543-1763 or email the CCVMM programs team at ccvmm.programs@gmail.com.

Both events are being hosted in participation of WWII Commemoration Week, a series of 10 free public events throughout the county organized by the History Center of SLO and five partnering museum organizations, between April 24 – And may1, 2022. Events include walking tours, films, author presentations, and “living history” talks explaining how the region was transformed 80 years ago by the onset of WWII.

For a full list of events, visit historycenterslo.org/commemoration.

