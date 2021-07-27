Central Coast Veterinary Services expands equine, small animal mobile care

Two additional veterinarians will help practice

– Central Coast Veterinary Services, a local, mobile veterinary practice, has announced the introduction of two additional veterinarians to aid the expansion of services to the residents of San Luis Obispo County.

The recent additions to the team will support the growth of clientele while maintaining high quality, compassionate, and reliable medical care. The practice offers services for horses, dogs and cats on the Central Coast ranging from preventative medicine and surgery to integrative medicine techniques.

The mobile practice consists of Dr. Raffy Dorian, Dr. Daniel Gutman and Dr. Molly McElrath, who combine convenience and expertise through the professional veterinary services you’ll find at a brick-and-mortar in the comfort of your own home or ranch.

Founder Dr. Raffy Dorian brings over 25 years of veterinary experience to the practice with a passion for internal, preventative and emergency medicine. “With the addition of Dr. Gutman and Dr. McElrath, our practice can expand medical care for the pets of San Luis Obispo County. I am beyond thrilled to get to work with such bright minds,” says Dr. Dorian.

Dr. Daniel Gutman brings his background in dentistry and surgery, with a focus on preventative care to the team. In addition, Dr. Molly McElrath brings a unique approach to veterinary care specializing in integrative medicine techniques such as laser therapy, acupuncture, and Chinese herbs.

Central Coast Veterinary Services is available to drive right to your front door Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and services to many areas of San Luis Obispo County. Pet owners can make appointments online at ccoastvet.com or call (805) 316-1990 for more information.

