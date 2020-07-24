Central Coast Writers Conference goes virtual in 2020

Register today for courses happening Sept. 24-26

–Adapting to social distancing guidelines set in place due to Covid-19, organizers of the Central Coast Writers Conference, brought to you by Cuesta College, announced the 2020 event will take place online Sept. 24-26, 2020.

“We are adapting to the many changes 2020 has brought our way and nothing will stop our conference!” said CCWC Executive Director Teri Bayus. “We have an award-winning staff dedicated to helping writers at all levels achieve their goals. Although it’s true our 36th annual event may look a bit different than years past, people from all over the world may join in as our classes, workshops, and keynote presentations will be offered completely online.”

In 2019, CCWC was named the “Best Conference in the Southwest” by The Writer magazine. Attendees at this year’s event, to be held via Zoom, may register for Master Classes on Thursday and make selections from 100+ workshops on Friday and Saturday.

“As always, our conference is ideal for writers of all ages and experience levels,” said Bayus. “Our presenters are fabulous, experienced, and the best in their industry when it comes to teaching screenwriting, novel writing, beginning writing, poetry, business, and more.”

The 2020 keynote speakers are Christopher Moore, Jordan Rosenfeld, and Monica Piper. Scholarships are available, including opportunities to attend the Teen Program, and Finding Your Voice Program, sponsored by Chevron and Cuesta College.

“Class attendees will also be given the opportunity to submit stories for possible publication in our 2021 book, Connections,” said Bayus. “There is so much to be excited about this year, and we truly have something to offer to all writers, whether they are experienced or just starting on their writing journey. Our goal is to help every writer that attends our conference take their writing to the next level. So, sign up today and join us for CCWC 2020!”

The $225 registration fee includes a recorded copy of every class for all attendees. Find more information and registration forms at CentralCoastWritersConference.com. Contact Cuesta Community Programs at 805-546-3100 ext. 2284 or Teri Bayus at centralcoastwritersconference@gmail.com. Follow on social media for the latest updates: Instagram and Twitter @CCWritersCon and Facebook @CentralCoastWritersConference.

Share this post!

email

Related