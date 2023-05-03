Certified results confirm Enney’s win in PRJUSD special election

Special election certified by county-clerk recorder

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District‘s special election has been officially certified by the County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano as of today. The official canvass procedures included processing and counting eligible vote-by-mail and provisional ballots, along with a 1% manual tally to ensure voting machines counted correctly.

Kenneth Enney won the election with 54.29% of the total vote, while Angela Hollander received 45.71%. Enney had 427 votes at the polls and 6,059 vote-by-mail ballots, for a total of 6,486. Hollander received 33 votes at the polls and 5,428 vote-by-mail ballots, for a total of 5,461. In total, there were 11,947 votes cast, with 460 cast at the polls and 11,487 cast by mail.

According to the clerk-recorder, of the 30,705 registered voters, 37.66% voted by mail, while only 1.5% voted in person at a polling place. Overall turnout was 39.16%.

Although the estimated cost for the special election was $493,000, the exact costs will not be finalized for a few more weeks. However, it is anticipated that the final cost will be well below the estimated amount.

Voters who wish to request a recount have until Monday, May 8, at 5 p.m. to do so.

The final official results are posted here.

The statement of votes cast split by district and by precinct is posted here.

