Paso Robles Jewish community prepares for Passover event

Holiday begins at sundown April 5, continues to April 13

– The Jewish community in Paso Robles will celebrate Passover, a holiday that commemorates the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Ancient Egypt over 3,000 years ago. The holiday, which begins at sundown on April 5 and concludes at nightfall on April 13, will be marked by family and communal gatherings, as well as special holiday observances.

Preparations for the holiday are already underway, with homes and synagogues being cleaned of leavened goods, and unique handmade shmurah matzah, the “bread of healing,” which is a cornerstone of Passover observance, being distributed. Chabad of Paso Robles is ensuring that everyone will be able to celebrate Passover by sharing handmade shmurah matzah with those celebrating at home, sharing special holiday recipes with community members, and welcoming participants to its community seder on April 5.

“As the Jewish community prepares to mark the festival of our freedom, we’re looking forward to welcoming the community to join us in celebration,” said Etty Gordon, who co-directs Chabad of Paso Robles. “Our goal is to lower the barriers to Jewish engagement and ensure everyone feels welcome and included, and has the opportunities and resources they need to celebrate the holiday.”

The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated this year from sundown on Wednesday night, April 5 until after nightfall on Thursday, April 13. Passover is celebrated with festive “seder” dinners on April 5 and 6. Other holiday observances include restricting the consumption of leavened products such as bread and pasta, instead eating unleavened matzah.

The holiday of Passover is the most observed Jewish holiday in the United States and is traditionally celebrated together with family and friends. More information about the Passover holiday is available at ChabadPaso.com/Passover. For more information about local events and initiatives, visit chabadpaso.com.

Share To Social Media