Chabad of Paso Robles to host community seders for Passover

– As Passover approaches, the North County Jewish community anticipates a surge in engagement for the most observed Jewish holiday in the United States. Beginning at sundown on Apr. 22 and concluding at nightfall on Apr. 30, Passover commemorates the Exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Ancient Egypt some 3,330 years ago.

Passover Seders, the festive, ritual-filled dinners marking the first two nights of the eight-day holiday, draw over 70% of American Jews each year to gather with family and friends.

“This year, as the Jewish community prepares to mark the Festival of our Freedom, our celebrations are increasingly meaningful,” said Rabbi Meir, who directs Chabad of Paso Robles. “Passover ultimately reminds us that through turning to G-d, our faith, and our tradition, G-d will grant us freedom.”

In light of rising antisemitism globally, the significance of Passover is heightened, says Meir. In the North County, Chabad of Paso Robles is spearheading a Passover awareness campaign, promoting holiday observance and ensuring accessibility for all. As part of the initiative, the community is encouraged to celebrate with shmurah matzah, a special handmade matzah ideal for the Passover Seder.

Chabad of Paso Robles will host user-friendly community Seders on Apr. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Apr. 23 at 8:30 p.m., welcoming participants to join in the celebration.

Passover is part of a larger initiative launched 70 years ago by Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, leader of the worldwide Chabad-Lubavitch movement. Chabad’s efforts in educating Jews about Passover and distributing traditional Passover items, including round, hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, have connected millions of Jews to their heritage.

“Passover is a unique time on the Jewish calendar when families gather together and retell the story of our people’s liberation from enslavement in Ancient Egypt,” said Rabbi Meir. “But it is not just a story. Each and every one of us seeks freedom to be our true selves, both as individuals and as a community.”

For more information about Passover and local events, visit chabadpaso.com/Passover and chabadpaso.com/Pesach2024.

Share To Social Media