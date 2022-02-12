Chamber honors ‘Roblan of the Month’ Brett Butterfield

Butterfield is in his 17th year in business at The Ravine

– This week, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center and Templeton Chamber of Commerce officially announced Brett Butterfield as the Roblan of the Month for Feb. 2022 and honored him with an award.

Butterfield is co-owner of The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles, where he employs about 265 people each year, a local entrepreneur and community advocate. Butterfield is in his 17th year in business at The Ravine, where he hopes to have another great season and to provide a connecting boardwalk from the waterpark located off Highway 46 East and Airport Road, and Barney Schwartz Park to the east.

“We are pleased to honor someone who truly cares for Paso Robles and its working youth, providing valuable job skills and growth opportunities,” says Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Gina Fitzpatrick.

Butterfield volunteered with the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association, where he built the original holiday house that sat in Downtown City Park – where it was for nearly 30 years – and constructed the new mini “Norma’s House.” He has also volunteered during the annual Paso Robles Christmas Parade. As a past member of Paso Robles Rotary Club, he volunteered and helped with the Rotary Pioneer Day Old-Timers and annual Rotary Golf Tournament.

Butterfield has also hosted many events at The Ravine such as chamber membership mixers, weddings, life celebrations, class reunions, and fundraisers for nonprofits.

His roots are in agriculture, where he grew up off North River Road attending Winifred-Pifer and Bauer-Speck schools. His family raised hay, grain, and cattle. As a volunteer with the California Mid-State Fair Heritage Foundation, Butterfield has given back to the local agricultural community, as the nonprofit benefits the very same causes Butterfield has taken interest in during his youth, namely, 4-H and FFA. He’s also stepped in during numerous charitable causes through the years – organizing a fundraiser for the late Joseph “Joey Brown” of Browns Cycles where people came together from across the SLO County region.

“That’s part of what he does and who he is,” says longtime friend Mark Perry. Friends and employees described Butterfield as “truly a special person” as well as “one of the largest employers of young adults in the city of Paso Robles.”

“Brett Butterfield is truly a community-minded person,” says Ravine employee Kelly Stainbrook, “He shows this with everything he touches, whether it be his business endeavors or volunteer work. He inspires and motivates people to be the best they can be. I am blessed to be his friend and enjoy working with him. He is the king of smoothies and so much more.”

Friends and acquaintances cited Butterfield’s dedication to youth causes and fearless leadership in the community, championing youth employment. Butterfield said he and his partners are constantly seeking improvements to the property from upgrading point-of-sale systems to ice cream machines and deep fryers. Butterfield resided in Paso Robles 40-plus years, is a graduate of Paso Robles High School class of 1976 and Cal Poly, SLO class of 1983.

“It’s a journey through time,” Butterfield says, “We are always working on something new.” As a co-owner of The Ravine Waterpark, Butterfield has remained committed to keeping one of Paso Robles’ prime summertime attractions open to the public with the recent introduction of a surf-themed event venue and miniature golf course – also a way of diversifying business to include weddings, special events, fundraisers for groups like Re-Max, Paso Robles High School Boosters, Ron Gallagher Memorial Golf Tournament and many others. Butterfield says he is excited to be above-track for season pass sales this holiday with a promising summer 2022.

“Brett is very creative and such a hard worker. He has the vision to make things happen. We are lucky to have him in our business community,” says Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Director of Growth & Development Karli Twisselman.

Pictured, The Ravine Waterpark Office Manager Janet Marcotte, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Executive Assistant

Elise Townsen, Chamber Director of Growth & Development Karli Twisselman, Chamber Membership Coordinator Jeff

Railsback, Brett Butterfield and longtime friend Mark Perry.

When asked about what he enjoys about the work he does, Butterfield says he likes working to give people a fun experience that’s customer-forward and the rewards of watching many incredible youth employees rise the ranks at The Ravine as a gateway to career

growth.

Butterfield’s local business affiliations have included Skinny Dippers Yogurt Shop, Caribbean Cafe, California Mid-State Fair, and the Creeky Tiki Cafe. He also employs several individuals through A1 Steel Tanks in Paso Robles and Paso Robles RV Park, a project is

looks back on with fond memories.

As the economic lead agency for Paso Robles, the chamber believes a thriving economy of diverse businesses shapes a positive and attractive quality of life. Roblan of the Month is a recognition of service and excellence to someone who has done the following:

Significant contribution to Paso Robles through community service, community action, donations and other ongoing outreach

Resident in greater Paso Robles area for at least four years

Community involvement not based solely upon employment-related activities

Get more information on Roblan of the Month at www.pasorobleschamber.com or by calling (805) 238-0506.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related