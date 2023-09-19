Chamber of commerce calling for board nominations 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Posted: 6:12 am, September 19, 2023 by News Staff

– The Paso Robles and Templeton Chambers of Commerce are currently accepting nominations for its 2024 and 2025 board of directors. The call for nominations presents an opportunity for community members to take on leadership roles that directly impact the local business community.

Prospective board members are sought to contribute their expertise and leadership skills to guide the chambers toward a thriving future. The mission includes promoting economic vitality, empowering leaders, supporting local businesses, encouraging civic engagement, and upholding historical values.

Individuals interested in joining the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors can find more information, including detailed expectations, on the second page of the application. The application submission deadline is Oct. 6.

For any inquiries or to submit nominations, please contact chair@pasorobleschamber.com. Click here for the application.

 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.