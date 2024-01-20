Chamber of commerce seeks nominations for annual awards

Individuals can submit nominations online through Feb. 13

– Nominations are currently being accepted for the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce annual awards, including Citizen of the Year, Hispanic Business of the Year, Community Organization of the Year, and Woman of Influence. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

The winners of these awards will be acknowledged at the 101st Annual Awards Dinner and Gala scheduled for April 20 at Rava Wines. To submit nominations, individuals can visit www.atascaderochamber.org.

“The most valuable part of the 101st Annual Awards Dinner & Gala is to highlight those influential individuals who shape our community,” said Josh Cross, president and CEO of the Atascadero Chamber. “We also want to share with all attendees that the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is truly an organization that is a voice of business and does make a difference. I am honored and humbled to serve our business community,”

“This year’s gala promises to be more of a celebration of community and less of a program offering more live experiences and Latin inspired,” said Julie Matthews, VP of Membership. “Some of the experiences include Latin guitarists, an interactive cocktail hour, a Champagne girl, Folklorico dancers and so much more.”

Matthews encourages folks to nominate business and community leaders who share their time and talents to make Atascadero a thriving community. “Your nomination will help us to find the people who have made Atascadero authentic.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the dinner and gala. For more information, contact Julie Matthews at (805) 466-2044 or julie@atascaderochamber.org.

