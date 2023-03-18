Charitable trust donates $282,000 to support local non-profits

Each organization offers crucial services to San Luis Obispo County

– The Halter Ranch/Hansjoerg Wyss Charitable Trust has announced a total of $282,000 in donations to four local non-profit organizations.

The recipients are Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, The Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, Lumina Alliance, and El Paso De Robles Area Historical Society. Each organization offers crucial services to San Luis Obispo County.

Lumina Alliance offers programs to those impacted by sexual and intimate partner violence, Studios on the Park provides educational and artistic experiences, The SLO Food Bank Coalition combats hunger in the community, and El Paso De Robles Historical Society promotes local history through exhibits and research.

The Halter Ranch owner, Hansjörg Wyss, created the trust to support non-profits in communities where Halter Ranch employees live and work. Since its inception in 2021, the trust has donated $1 million to various non-profit organizations.

