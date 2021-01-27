Charles Paddock Zoo re-opens Friday

–As the county moves back to the Purple Tier of COVID-19-related restrictions, the staff of the Charles Paddock Zoo is very pleased and excited to be able to reopen to the public, live and in-person, on Friday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m., and to have the zoo return to its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In mid-December, the zoo had to close the facility to the public due to the Regional Stay-At-Home order but continued to educate and entertain visitors virtually, via educational videos and virtual programs including field trips, zoo guests, and zoo parties. These types of programs will remain available for those who are more comfortable visiting the zoo virtually. For those who would like to visit in person, zoo guests are asked to remember that face coverings are required and plenty of safe social distancing will be easily available, since the zoo is outdoors.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park at Highway 41/ Morro Road and one mile west of Highway 101. The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Charles Paddock Zoo, visit the website at charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.

Share this post!

email

Related