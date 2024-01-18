Chart-topping hits return with the ‘Happy Together’ tour at Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale Friday

– In its 15th year, the “Happy Together” Tour will present a night of hits from the ’60s and ’70s at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Jul. 12. The summer package includes returning acts The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The Turtles, recognized for their California pop sound, will be joined by Ron Dante, known for “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy.” The setlist includes hits like “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me,” and “Happy Together.”

Jay and the Americans, active from 1962 to 1971, bring five Billboard Top 10 hits and 12 top 20 hit records, including “She Cried,” “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” and “This Magic Moment.”

The Association, known for ’60s radio success, will perform No. 1 hits “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love,” and “Along Comes Mary.” The Vogues, recognized for their harmony-driven pop sound, will showcase top 10 hits including “Five O’clock World,” “You’re The One,” “My Special Angel,” and “Turn Around Look At Me.”

Joey Molland of Badfinger, an original signing to the Beatles’ Apple Records label, will perform hits like “Come and Get It,” “No Matter What,” “Day After Day,” and “Baby Blue.”

Completing the lineup are The Cowsills, the family that inspired the ’60s hit television show “The Partridge Family,” with well-known songs like “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” and “The Rain The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl).”

