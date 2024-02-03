Charter school enrollment period now open

Requests for K-8th grade are being accepted

– Feb. 1 marked the start of Almond Acres Charter Academy’s open enrollment period for the 2024-2025 school year. During this time, those interested in attending Almond Acres Charter Academy (AACA) next year are encouraged to submit a request for enrollment which can be found on the AACA website www.almondacres.com. Requests for K-8th grade are being accepted.

Open enrollment will extend through April 8. If at the end of the open enrollment period there are more applicants than spaces available in any grade level, then a random, public drawing will take place on April 18, 2024. Requests for enrollment received after April 8th will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, as space permits.

AACA is hosting campus tours and enrollment presentations in the coming months. Tours will provide the opportunity to meet with school staff and learn about AACA’s philosophy and framework.

Campus tours and enrollment presentations

Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Feb. 22 9 a.m.

March 7 at 6 p.m.

March 28 at 9 a.m.

A Spanish/English interpreter will be available at all presentations.

For more information, visit the AACA website at www.almondacres.com or call the office at (805) 221-8550.

